Kuwaiti dinar to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Guinean francs is currently 28.047,900 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.050% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 28.069,400 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 27.923,000 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.470% decrease in value.