Kuwaiti dinar to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 336,725 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.191% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 337,742 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 336,056 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.155% decrease in value.