South Korean won to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to Tanzanian shillings is currently 1,908 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 1.043% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 1,916 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 1,884 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.382% decrease in value.