South Korean won to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to Lebanese pounds is currently 64,801 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 0.563% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 65,025 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 64,178 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.241% increase in value.