Convert KRW to KYD at the real exchange rate

5,000 South Korean wons to Cayman Islands dollars

5,000 krw
2.97 kyd

₩1.000 KRW = $0.0005937 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00060.0006
Low0.00060.0006
Average0.00060.0006
Change0.14%-1.82%
1 KRW to KYD stats

The performance of KRW to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for KRW to KYD was 0.14.

The performance of KRW to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for KRW to KYD was -1.82.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 KRW0,00059 KYD
5 KRW0,00297 KYD
10 KRW0,00594 KYD
20 KRW0,01187 KYD
50 KRW0,02969 KYD
100 KRW0,05937 KYD
250 KRW0,14843 KYD
500 KRW0,29685 KYD
1000 KRW0,59370 KYD
2000 KRW1,18741 KYD
5000 KRW2,96852 KYD
10000 KRW5,93704 KYD
20000 KRW11,87408 KYD
30000 KRW17,81112 KYD
40000 KRW23,74816 KYD
50000 KRW29,68520 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / South Korean Won
1 KYD1.684,34000 KRW
5 KYD8.421,70000 KRW
10 KYD16.843,40000 KRW
20 KYD33.686,80000 KRW
50 KYD84.217,00000 KRW
100 KYD168.434,00000 KRW
250 KYD421.085,00000 KRW
500 KYD842.170,00000 KRW
1000 KYD1.684.340,00000 KRW
2000 KYD3.368.680,00000 KRW
5000 KYD8.421.700,00000 KRW
10000 KYD16.843.400,00000 KRW