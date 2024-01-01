Convert KRW to CVE at the real exchange rate

5 South Korean wons to Cape Verdean escudos

5 krw
0.37 cve

₩1.000 KRW = Esc0.07479 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07490.0762
Low0.07370.0737
Average0.07440.0750
Change1.34%-1.61%
1 KRW to CVE stats

The performance of KRW to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0749 and a 30 day low of 0.0737. This means the 30 day average was 0.0744. The change for KRW to CVE was 1.34.

The performance of KRW to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0762 and a 90 day low of 0.0737. This means the 90 day average was 0.0750. The change for KRW to CVE was -1.61.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

How to convert South Korean wons to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 KRW0,07479 CVE
5 KRW0,37395 CVE
10 KRW0,74790 CVE
20 KRW1,49580 CVE
50 KRW3,73950 CVE
100 KRW7,47900 CVE
250 KRW18,69750 CVE
500 KRW37,39500 CVE
1000 KRW74,79000 CVE
2000 KRW149,58000 CVE
5000 KRW373,95000 CVE
10000 KRW747,90000 CVE
20000 KRW1.495,80000 CVE
30000 KRW2.243,70000 CVE
40000 KRW2.991,60000 CVE
50000 KRW3.739,50000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / South Korean Won
1 CVE13,37080 KRW
5 CVE66,85400 KRW
10 CVE133,70800 KRW
20 CVE267,41600 KRW
50 CVE668,54000 KRW
100 CVE1.337,08000 KRW
250 CVE3.342,70000 KRW
500 CVE6.685,40000 KRW
1000 CVE13.370,80000 KRW
2000 CVE26.741,60000 KRW
5000 CVE66.854,00000 KRW
10000 CVE133.708,00000 KRW