2,000 Comorian francs to Turkish liras

Convert KMF to TRY at the real exchange rate

2,000 kmf
142.67 try

CF1.000 KMF = TL0.07133 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07220.0722
Low0.07070.0700
Average0.07130.0709
Change0.47%1.28%
1 KMF to TRY stats

The performance of KMF to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0722 and a 30 day low of 0.0707. This means the 30 day average was 0.0713. The change for KMF to TRY was 0.47.

The performance of KMF to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0722 and a 90 day low of 0.0700. This means the 90 day average was 0.0709. The change for KMF to TRY was 1.28.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Turkish Lira
1 KMF0,07133 TRY
5 KMF0,35667 TRY
10 KMF0,71335 TRY
20 KMF1,42670 TRY
50 KMF3,56675 TRY
100 KMF7,13349 TRY
250 KMF17,83373 TRY
500 KMF35,66745 TRY
1000 KMF71,33490 TRY
2000 KMF142,66980 TRY
5000 KMF356,67450 TRY
10000 KMF713,34900 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Comorian Franc
1 TRY14,01840 KMF
5 TRY70,09200 KMF
10 TRY140,18400 KMF
20 TRY280,36800 KMF
50 TRY700,92000 KMF
100 TRY1.401,84000 KMF
250 TRY3.504,60000 KMF
500 TRY7.009,20000 KMF
1000 TRY14.018,40000 KMF
2000 TRY28.036,80000 KMF
5000 TRY70.092,00000 KMF
10000 TRY140.184,00000 KMF