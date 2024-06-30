Comorian franc to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Turkish liras is currently 0,071 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.084% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 0,072 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0,071 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.320% increase in value.