Comorian franc to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0,005 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.252% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0,005 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0,005 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -2.203% decrease in value.