Convert KMF to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 Comorian francs to Saudi riyals

10 kmf
0.08 sar

CF1.000 KMF = SR0.008170 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00830.0083
Low0.00810.0081
Average0.00820.0082
Change-1.22%-0.18%
1 KMF to SAR stats

The performance of KMF to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0083 and a 30 day low of 0.0081. This means the 30 day average was 0.0082. The change for KMF to SAR was -1.22.

The performance of KMF to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0083 and a 90 day low of 0.0081. This means the 90 day average was 0.0082. The change for KMF to SAR was -0.18.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

How to convert Comorian francs to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Saudi Riyal
1 KMF0,00817 SAR
5 KMF0,04085 SAR
10 KMF0,08170 SAR
20 KMF0,16341 SAR
50 KMF0,40852 SAR
100 KMF0,81703 SAR
250 KMF2,04258 SAR
500 KMF4,08517 SAR
1000 KMF8,17033 SAR
2000 KMF16,34066 SAR
5000 KMF40,85165 SAR
10000 KMF81,70330 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Comorian Franc
1 SAR122,39400 KMF
5 SAR611,97000 KMF
10 SAR1.223,94000 KMF
20 SAR2.447,88000 KMF
50 SAR6.119,70000 KMF
100 SAR12.239,40000 KMF
250 SAR30.598,50000 KMF
500 SAR61.197,00000 KMF
1000 SAR122.394,00000 KMF
2000 SAR244.788,00000 KMF
5000 SAR611.970,00000 KMF
10000 SAR1.223.940,00000 KMF