50 Comorian francs to Polish zloty

50 kmf
0.44 pln

CF1.000 KMF = zł0.008764 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00890.0089
Low0.00870.0086
Average0.00880.0087
Change0.89%0.41%
1 KMF to PLN stats

The performance of KMF to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0089 and a 30 day low of 0.0087. This means the 30 day average was 0.0088. The change for KMF to PLN was 0.89.

The performance of KMF to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0089 and a 90 day low of 0.0086. This means the 90 day average was 0.0087. The change for KMF to PLN was 0.41.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Polish Zloty
1 KMF0,00876 PLN
5 KMF0,04382 PLN
10 KMF0,08764 PLN
20 KMF0,17529 PLN
50 KMF0,43822 PLN
100 KMF0,87644 PLN
250 KMF2,19111 PLN
500 KMF4,38221 PLN
1000 KMF8,76442 PLN
2000 KMF17,52884 PLN
5000 KMF43,82210 PLN
10000 KMF87,64420 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Comorian Franc
1 PLN114,09800 KMF
5 PLN570,49000 KMF
10 PLN1.140,98000 KMF
20 PLN2.281,96000 KMF
50 PLN5.704,90000 KMF
100 PLN11.409,80000 KMF
250 PLN28.524,50000 KMF
500 PLN57.049,00000 KMF
1000 PLN114.098,00000 KMF
2000 PLN228.196,00000 KMF
5000 PLN570.490,00000 KMF
10000 PLN1.140.980,00000 KMF