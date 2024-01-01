Convert KMF to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 Comorian franc to New Zealand dollars

1 kmf
0.00 nzd

CF1.000 KMF = $0.003575 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00360.0037
Low0.00350.0035
Average0.00360.0036
Change-0.40%-2.52%
1 KMF to NZD stats

The performance of KMF to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0036 and a 30 day low of 0.0035. This means the 30 day average was 0.0036. The change for KMF to NZD was -0.40.

The performance of KMF to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0037 and a 90 day low of 0.0035. This means the 90 day average was 0.0036. The change for KMF to NZD was -2.52.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / New Zealand Dollar
1 KMF0,00358 NZD
5 KMF0,01788 NZD
10 KMF0,03575 NZD
20 KMF0,07150 NZD
50 KMF0,17875 NZD
100 KMF0,35750 NZD
250 KMF0,89376 NZD
500 KMF1,78752 NZD
1000 KMF3,57504 NZD
2000 KMF7,15008 NZD
5000 KMF17,87520 NZD
10000 KMF35,75040 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 NZD279,71700 KMF
5 NZD1.398,58500 KMF
10 NZD2.797,17000 KMF
20 NZD5.594,34000 KMF
50 NZD13.985,85000 KMF
100 NZD27.971,70000 KMF
250 NZD69.929,25000 KMF
500 NZD139.858,50000 KMF
1000 NZD279.717,00000 KMF
2000 NZD559.434,00000 KMF
5000 NZD1.398.585,00000 KMF
10000 NZD2.797.170,00000 KMF