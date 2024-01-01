Convert KMF to MXN at the real exchange rate

5 Comorian francs to Mexican pesos

5 kmf
0.20 mxn

CF1.000 KMF = Mex$0.03990 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KMF to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04120.0412
Low0.03740.0358
Average0.03970.0377
Change6.33%9.97%
View full history

1 KMF to MXN stats

The performance of KMF to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0412 and a 30 day low of 0.0374. This means the 30 day average was 0.0397. The change for KMF to MXN was 6.33.

The performance of KMF to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0412 and a 90 day low of 0.0358. This means the 90 day average was 0.0377. The change for KMF to MXN was 9.97.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Mexican Peso
1 KMF0,03990 MXN
5 KMF0,19951 MXN
10 KMF0,39902 MXN
20 KMF0,79805 MXN
50 KMF1,99512 MXN
100 KMF3,99023 MXN
250 KMF9,97558 MXN
500 KMF19,95115 MXN
1000 KMF39,90230 MXN
2000 KMF79,80460 MXN
5000 KMF199,51150 MXN
10000 KMF399,02300 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Comorian Franc
1 MXN25,06120 KMF
5 MXN125,30600 KMF
10 MXN250,61200 KMF
20 MXN501,22400 KMF
50 MXN1.253,06000 KMF
100 MXN2.506,12000 KMF
250 MXN6.265,30000 KMF
500 MXN12.530,60000 KMF
1000 MXN25.061,20000 KMF
2000 MXN50.122,40000 KMF
5000 MXN125.306,00000 KMF
10000 MXN250.612,00000 KMF