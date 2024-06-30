Comorian franc to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 0,033 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.227% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 0,034 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0,030 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 8.778% increase in value.