Convert KMF to MUR at the real exchange rate

10 Comorian francs to Mauritian rupees

10 kmf
1.06 mur

CF1.000 KMF = ₨0.1057 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10570.1057
Low0.10160.1010
Average0.10340.1028
Change3.89%4.34%
1 KMF to MUR stats

The performance of KMF to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1057 and a 30 day low of 0.1016. This means the 30 day average was 0.1034. The change for KMF to MUR was 3.89.

The performance of KMF to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1057 and a 90 day low of 0.1010. This means the 90 day average was 0.1028. The change for KMF to MUR was 4.34.

How to convert Comorian francs to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 KMF0,10566 MUR
5 KMF0,52828 MUR
10 KMF1,05656 MUR
20 KMF2,11312 MUR
50 KMF5,28280 MUR
100 KMF10,56560 MUR
250 KMF26,41400 MUR
500 KMF52,82800 MUR
1000 KMF105,65600 MUR
2000 KMF211,31200 MUR
5000 KMF528,28000 MUR
10000 KMF1.056,56000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 MUR9,46468 KMF
5 MUR47,32340 KMF
10 MUR94,64680 KMF
20 MUR189,29360 KMF
50 MUR473,23400 KMF
100 MUR946,46800 KMF
250 MUR2.366,17000 KMF
500 MUR4.732,34000 KMF
1000 MUR9.464,68000 KMF
2000 MUR18.929,36000 KMF
5000 MUR47.323,40000 KMF
10000 MUR94.646,80000 KMF