250 Comorian francs to Jordanian dinars

Convert KMF to JOD at the real exchange rate

250 kmf
0.386 jod

CF1.000 KMF = JD0.001544 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00160.0016
Low0.00150.0015
Average0.00160.0016
Change-1.26%-0.24%
1 KMF to JOD stats

The performance of KMF to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0016 and a 30 day low of 0.0015. This means the 30 day average was 0.0016. The change for KMF to JOD was -1.26.

The performance of KMF to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0016 and a 90 day low of 0.0015. This means the 90 day average was 0.0016. The change for KMF to JOD was -0.24.

How to convert Comorian francs to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Jordanian Dinar
1 KMF0,00154 JOD
5 KMF0,00772 JOD
10 KMF0,01544 JOD
20 KMF0,03087 JOD
50 KMF0,07718 JOD
100 KMF0,15436 JOD
250 KMF0,38590 JOD
500 KMF0,77179 JOD
1000 KMF1,54358 JOD
2000 KMF3,08716 JOD
5000 KMF7,71790 JOD
10000 KMF15,43580 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Comorian Franc
1 JOD647,84400 KMF
5 JOD3.239,22000 KMF
10 JOD6.478,44000 KMF
20 JOD12.956,88000 KMF
50 JOD32.392,20000 KMF
100 JOD64.784,40000 KMF
250 JOD161.961,00000 KMF
500 JOD323.922,00000 KMF
1000 JOD647.844,00000 KMF
2000 JOD1.295.688,00000 KMF
5000 JOD3.239.220,00000 KMF
10000 JOD6.478.440,00000 KMF