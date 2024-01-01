Convert KMF to ILS at the real exchange rate

Comorian francs to Israeli new sheqels today

1,000 kmf
8.22 ils

CF1.000 KMF = ₪0.008220 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00830.0083
Low0.00810.0081
Average0.00820.0082
Change0.66%2.07%
1 KMF to ILS stats

The performance of KMF to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0083 and a 30 day low of 0.0081. This means the 30 day average was 0.0082. The change for KMF to ILS was 0.66.

The performance of KMF to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0083 and a 90 day low of 0.0081. This means the 90 day average was 0.0082. The change for KMF to ILS was 2.07.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KMF0,00822 ILS
5 KMF0,04110 ILS
10 KMF0,08220 ILS
20 KMF0,16440 ILS
50 KMF0,41100 ILS
100 KMF0,82200 ILS
250 KMF2,05500 ILS
500 KMF4,10999 ILS
1000 KMF8,21998 ILS
2000 KMF16,43996 ILS
5000 KMF41,09990 ILS
10000 KMF82,19980 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Comorian Franc
1 ILS121,65500 KMF
5 ILS608,27500 KMF
10 ILS1.216,55000 KMF
20 ILS2.433,10000 KMF
50 ILS6.082,75000 KMF
100 ILS12.165,50000 KMF
250 ILS30.413,75000 KMF
500 ILS60.827,50000 KMF
1000 ILS121.655,00000 KMF
2000 ILS243.310,00000 KMF
5000 ILS608.275,00000 KMF
10000 ILS1.216.550,00000 KMF