Comorian franc to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Hungarian forints is currently 0,803 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.323% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 0,808 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 0,801 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.349% increase in value.