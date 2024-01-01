Convert KMF to EUR at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Comorian francs to Euros

1,000 kmf
2.03 eur

CF1.000 KMF = €0.002033 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KMF to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00200.0020
Low0.00200.0020
Average0.00200.0020
Change0.00%0.00%
View full history

1 KMF to EUR stats

The performance of KMF to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0020 and a 30 day low of 0.0020. This means the 30 day average was 0.0020. The change for KMF to EUR was 0.00.

The performance of KMF to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0020 and a 90 day low of 0.0020. This means the 90 day average was 0.0020. The change for KMF to EUR was 0.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Euro
1 KMF0,00203 EUR
5 KMF0,01016 EUR
10 KMF0,02033 EUR
20 KMF0,04065 EUR
50 KMF0,10164 EUR
100 KMF0,20327 EUR
250 KMF0,50818 EUR
500 KMF1,01635 EUR
1000 KMF2,03270 EUR
2000 KMF4,06540 EUR
5000 KMF10,16350 EUR
10000 KMF20,32700 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Comorian Franc
1 EUR491,95500 KMF
5 EUR2.459,77500 KMF
10 EUR4.919,55000 KMF
20 EUR9.839,10000 KMF
50 EUR24.597,75000 KMF
100 EUR49.195,50000 KMF
250 EUR122.988,75000 KMF
500 EUR245.977,50000 KMF
1000 EUR491.955,00000 KMF
2000 EUR983.910,00000 KMF
5000 EUR2.459.775,00000 KMF
10000 EUR4.919.550,00000 KMF