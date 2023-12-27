20 Euros to Comorian francs

Convert EUR to KMF at the real exchange rate

20 eur
9839 kmf

1.00000 EUR = 491.96100 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7817690.839051.3212583.19861.46488140.9353.90295
1 GBP1.2791511.073311.69008106.4231.8738180.2774.99252
1 CHF1.191820.93170111.574799.15811.74588167.974.65154
1 CAD0.7568590.5916890.635043162.96961.10871106.6682.95398

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Comorian Franc
1 EUR491.96100 KMF
5 EUR2459.80500 KMF
10 EUR4919.61000 KMF
20 EUR9839.22000 KMF
50 EUR24598.05000 KMF
100 EUR49196.10000 KMF
250 EUR122990.25000 KMF
500 EUR245980.50000 KMF
1000 EUR491961.00000 KMF
2000 EUR983922.00000 KMF
5000 EUR2459805.00000 KMF
10000 EUR4919610.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Euro
1 KMF0.00203 EUR
5 KMF0.01016 EUR
10 KMF0.02033 EUR
20 KMF0.04065 EUR
50 KMF0.10163 EUR
100 KMF0.20327 EUR
250 KMF0.50817 EUR
500 KMF1.01634 EUR
1000 KMF2.03268 EUR
2000 KMF4.06536 EUR
5000 KMF10.16340 EUR
10000 KMF20.32680 EUR