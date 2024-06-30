Comorian franc to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 0,225 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.020% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 0,225 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0,225 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.216% decrease in value.