Comorian franc to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Angolan kwanzas is currently 1,885 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.087% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 1,888 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 1,873 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a -0.735% decrease in value.