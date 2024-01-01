Convert KMF to AMD at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Comorian francs to Armenian drams

1,000 kmf
844.10 amd

CF1.000 KMF = ֏0.8441 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KMF to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.85880.8619
Low0.84220.8421
Average0.84880.8508
Change-1.26%-1.47%
View full history

1 KMF to AMD stats

The performance of KMF to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8588 and a 30 day low of 0.8422. This means the 30 day average was 0.8488. The change for KMF to AMD was -1.26.

The performance of KMF to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8619 and a 90 day low of 0.8421. This means the 90 day average was 0.8508. The change for KMF to AMD was -1.47.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Armenian Dram
1 KMF0,84410 AMD
5 KMF4,22048 AMD
10 KMF8,44095 AMD
20 KMF16,88190 AMD
50 KMF42,20475 AMD
100 KMF84,40950 AMD
250 KMF211,02375 AMD
500 KMF422,04750 AMD
1000 KMF844,09500 AMD
2000 KMF1.688,19000 AMD
5000 KMF4.220,47500 AMD
10000 KMF8.440,95000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Comorian Franc
1 AMD1,18470 KMF
5 AMD5,92350 KMF
10 AMD11,84700 KMF
20 AMD23,69400 KMF
50 AMD59,23500 KMF
100 AMD118,47000 KMF
250 AMD296,17500 KMF
500 AMD592,35000 KMF
1000 AMD1.184,70000 KMF
2000 AMD2.369,40000 KMF
5000 AMD5.923,50000 KMF
10000 AMD11.847,00000 KMF