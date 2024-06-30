Comorian franc to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Armenian drams is currently 0,844 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.088% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 0,847 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0,842 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.347% increase in value.