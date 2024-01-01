250 Comorian francs to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert KMF to AED at the real exchange rate

250 kmf
2.00 aed

CF1.000 KMF = د.إ0.007999 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00810.0081
Low0.00800.0079
Average0.00800.0080
Change-1.25%-0.19%
1 KMF to AED stats

The performance of KMF to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0081 and a 30 day low of 0.0080. This means the 30 day average was 0.0080. The change for KMF to AED was -1.25.

The performance of KMF to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0081 and a 90 day low of 0.0079. This means the 90 day average was 0.0080. The change for KMF to AED was -0.19.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KMF0,00800 AED
5 KMF0,03999 AED
10 KMF0,07999 AED
20 KMF0,15998 AED
50 KMF0,39995 AED
100 KMF0,79989 AED
250 KMF1,99973 AED
500 KMF3,99947 AED
1000 KMF7,99894 AED
2000 KMF15,99788 AED
5000 KMF39,99470 AED
10000 KMF79,98940 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Comorian Franc
1 AED125,01700 KMF
5 AED625,08500 KMF
10 AED1.250,17000 KMF
20 AED2.500,34000 KMF
50 AED6.250,85000 KMF
100 AED12.501,70000 KMF
250 AED31.254,25000 KMF
500 AED62.508,50000 KMF
1000 AED125.017,00000 KMF
2000 AED250.034,00000 KMF
5000 AED625.085,00000 KMF
10000 AED1.250.170,00000 KMF