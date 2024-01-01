Convert AED to KMF at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Comorian francs

10,000 aed
12,46,910 kmf

د.إ1.000 AED = CF124.7 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.553278.60.9310.78558.7041.37518.573
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7030.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.748299.25810.84363.0571.47719.95

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Comorian Franc
1 AED124,69100 KMF
5 AED623,45500 KMF
10 AED1.246,91000 KMF
20 AED2.493,82000 KMF
50 AED6.234,55000 KMF
100 AED12.469,10000 KMF
250 AED31.172,75000 KMF
500 AED62.345,50000 KMF
1000 AED124.691,00000 KMF
2000 AED249.382,00000 KMF
5000 AED623.455,00000 KMF
10000 AED1.246.910,00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KMF0,00802 AED
5 KMF0,04010 AED
10 KMF0,08020 AED
20 KMF0,16040 AED
50 KMF0,40099 AED
100 KMF0,80198 AED
250 KMF2,00495 AED
500 KMF4,00990 AED
1000 KMF8,01979 AED
2000 KMF16,03958 AED
5000 KMF40,09895 AED
10000 KMF80,19790 AED