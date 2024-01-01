Convert KHR to ISK at the real exchange rate

5,000 Cambodian riels to Icelandic krónas

5,000 khr
168.78 isk

៛1.000 KHR = kr0.03376 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:42
1 KHR to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03400.0351
Low0.03350.0335
Average0.03370.0341
Change0.59%-2.51%
1 KHR to ISK stats

The performance of KHR to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0340 and a 30 day low of 0.0335. This means the 30 day average was 0.0337. The change for KHR to ISK was 0.59.

The performance of KHR to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0351 and a 90 day low of 0.0335. This means the 90 day average was 0.0341. The change for KHR to ISK was -2.51.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Icelandic Króna
1 KHR0,03376 ISK
5 KHR0,16878 ISK
10 KHR0,33756 ISK
20 KHR0,67512 ISK
50 KHR1,68779 ISK
100 KHR3,37558 ISK
250 KHR8,43895 ISK
500 KHR16,87790 ISK
1000 KHR33,75580 ISK
2000 KHR67,51160 ISK
5000 KHR168,77900 ISK
10000 KHR337,55800 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Cambodian Riel
1 ISK29,62460 KHR
5 ISK148,12300 KHR
10 ISK296,24600 KHR
20 ISK592,49200 KHR
50 ISK1.481,23000 KHR
100 ISK2.962,46000 KHR
250 ISK7.406,15000 KHR
500 ISK14.812,30000 KHR
1000 ISK29.624,60000 KHR
2000 ISK59.249,20000 KHR
5000 ISK148.123,00000 KHR
10000 ISK296.246,00000 KHR