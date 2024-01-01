Convert KHR to GMD at the real exchange rate
|1 KHR to GMD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0166
|0.0168
|Low
|0.0164
|0.0164
|Average
|0.0165
|0.0166
|Change
|-1.03%
|-2.00%
1 KHR to GMD stats
The performance of KHR to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0166 and a 30 day low of 0.0164. This means the 30 day average was 0.0165. The change for KHR to GMD was -1.03.
The performance of KHR to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0168 and a 90 day low of 0.0164. This means the 90 day average was 0.0166. The change for KHR to GMD was -2.00.
How to convert Cambodian riels to Gambian dalasis
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
