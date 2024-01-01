5 Cambodian riels to Costa Rican colóns

Convert KHR to CRC at the real exchange rate

5 khr
0.64 crc

៛1.000 KHR = ₡0.1281 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KHR to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12950.1295
Low0.12610.1236
Average0.12790.1260
Change-0.48%3.29%
1 KHR to CRC stats

The performance of KHR to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1295 and a 30 day low of 0.1261. This means the 30 day average was 0.1279. The change for KHR to CRC was -0.48.

The performance of KHR to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1295 and a 90 day low of 0.1236. This means the 90 day average was 0.1260. The change for KHR to CRC was 3.29.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Costa Rican Colón
1 KHR0,12807 CRC
5 KHR0,64037 CRC
10 KHR1,28073 CRC
20 KHR2,56146 CRC
50 KHR6,40365 CRC
100 KHR12,80730 CRC
250 KHR32,01825 CRC
500 KHR64,03650 CRC
1000 KHR128,07300 CRC
2000 KHR256,14600 CRC
5000 KHR640,36500 CRC
10000 KHR1.280,73000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Cambodian Riel
1 CRC7,80802 KHR
5 CRC39,04010 KHR
10 CRC78,08020 KHR
20 CRC156,16040 KHR
50 CRC390,40100 KHR
100 CRC780,80200 KHR
250 CRC1.952,00500 KHR
500 CRC3.904,01000 KHR
1000 CRC7.808,02000 KHR
2000 CRC15.616,04000 KHR
5000 CRC39.040,10000 KHR
10000 CRC78.080,20000 KHR