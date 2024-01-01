500 Cambodian riels to Bangladeshi takas

Convert KHR to BDT at the real exchange rate

500 khr
14.28 bdt

៛1.000 KHR = Tk0.02855 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KHR to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02870.0287
Low0.02850.0268
Average0.02860.0279
Change-0.28%5.28%
1 KHR to BDT stats

The performance of KHR to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0287 and a 30 day low of 0.0285. This means the 30 day average was 0.0286. The change for KHR to BDT was -0.28.

The performance of KHR to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0287 and a 90 day low of 0.0268. This means the 90 day average was 0.0279. The change for KHR to BDT was 5.28.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KHR0,02855 BDT
5 KHR0,14276 BDT
10 KHR0,28553 BDT
20 KHR0,57105 BDT
50 KHR1,42764 BDT
100 KHR2,85527 BDT
250 KHR7,13818 BDT
500 KHR14,27635 BDT
1000 KHR28,55270 BDT
2000 KHR57,10540 BDT
5000 KHR142,76350 BDT
10000 KHR285,52700 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Cambodian Riel
1 BDT35,02300 KHR
5 BDT175,11500 KHR
10 BDT350,23000 KHR
20 BDT700,46000 KHR
50 BDT1.751,15000 KHR
100 BDT3.502,30000 KHR
250 BDT8.755,75000 KHR
500 BDT17.511,50000 KHR
1000 BDT35.023,00000 KHR
2000 BDT70.046,00000 KHR
5000 BDT175.115,00000 KHR
10000 BDT350.230,00000 KHR