Cambodian riel to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cambodian riel to Angolan kwanzas is currently 0,211 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cambodian riel has remained relatively stable, with a -0.105% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cambodian riel to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 0,211 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 0,209 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a -0.763% decrease in value.