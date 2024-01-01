Kyrgystani soms to Seychellois rupees today

1,000 kgs
159.97 scr

Лв1.000 KGS = ₨0.1600 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16860.1686
Low0.15390.1488
Average0.15900.1554
Change0.71%6.05%
1 KGS to SCR stats

The performance of KGS to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1686 and a 30 day low of 0.1539. This means the 30 day average was 0.1590. The change for KGS to SCR was 0.71.

The performance of KGS to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1686 and a 90 day low of 0.1488. This means the 90 day average was 0.1554. The change for KGS to SCR was 6.05.

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

