Kyrgystani som to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som to Rwandan francs is currently 15,168 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.592% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 15,197 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 15,064 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.447% increase in value.