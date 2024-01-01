Convert KGS to RUB at the real exchange rate

250 Kyrgystani soms to Russian rubles

250 kgs
248.02 rub

Лв1.000 KGS = руб0.9921 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:53
Loading

1 KGS to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.03071.0578
Low0.95760.9576
Average1.01351.0288
Change-3.70%-4.07%
1 KGS to RUB stats

The performance of KGS to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0307 and a 30 day low of 0.9576. This means the 30 day average was 1.0135. The change for KGS to RUB was -3.70.

The performance of KGS to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0578 and a 90 day low of 0.9576. This means the 90 day average was 1.0288. The change for KGS to RUB was -4.07.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Russian Ruble
1 KGS0,99208 RUB
5 KGS4,96042 RUB
10 KGS9,92084 RUB
20 KGS19,84168 RUB
50 KGS49,60420 RUB
100 KGS99,20840 RUB
250 KGS248,02100 RUB
500 KGS496,04200 RUB
1000 KGS992,08400 RUB
2000 KGS1.984,16800 RUB
5000 KGS4.960,42000 RUB
10000 KGS9.920,84000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Kyrgystani Som
1 RUB1,00798 KGS
5 RUB5,03990 KGS
10 RUB10,07980 KGS
20 RUB20,15960 KGS
50 RUB50,39900 KGS
100 RUB100,79800 KGS
250 RUB251,99500 KGS
500 RUB503,99000 KGS
1000 RUB1.007,98000 KGS
2000 RUB2.015,96000 KGS
5000 RUB5.039,90000 KGS
10000 RUB10.079,80000 KGS