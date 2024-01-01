1 Kyrgystani som to Romanian leus

Convert KGS to RON at the real exchange rate

1 kgs
0.05 ron

Лв1.000 KGS = L0.05373 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05380.0538
Low0.05200.0513
Average0.05300.0524
Change2.76%3.74%
1 KGS to RON stats

The performance of KGS to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0538 and a 30 day low of 0.0520. This means the 30 day average was 0.0530. The change for KGS to RON was 2.76.

The performance of KGS to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0538 and a 90 day low of 0.0513. This means the 90 day average was 0.0524. The change for KGS to RON was 3.74.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Romanian Leu
1 KGS0,05373 RON
5 KGS0,26864 RON
10 KGS0,53728 RON
20 KGS1,07456 RON
50 KGS2,68639 RON
100 KGS5,37278 RON
250 KGS13,43195 RON
500 KGS26,86390 RON
1000 KGS53,72780 RON
2000 KGS107,45560 RON
5000 KGS268,63900 RON
10000 KGS537,27800 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Kyrgystani Som
1 RON18,61230 KGS
5 RON93,06150 KGS
10 RON186,12300 KGS
20 RON372,24600 KGS
50 RON930,61500 KGS
100 RON1.861,23000 KGS
250 RON4.653,07500 KGS
500 RON9.306,15000 KGS
1000 RON18.612,30000 KGS
2000 RON37.224,60000 KGS
5000 RON93.061,50000 KGS
10000 RON186.123,00000 KGS