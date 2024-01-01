Convert KGS to PEN at the real exchange rate

20 Kyrgystani soms to Peruvian nuevo soles

20 kgs
0.89 pen

Лв1.000 KGS = S/.0.04440 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KGS to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04440.0444
Low0.04250.0412
Average0.04340.0424
Change4.33%6.39%
1 KGS to PEN stats

The performance of KGS to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0444 and a 30 day low of 0.0425. This means the 30 day average was 0.0434. The change for KGS to PEN was 4.33.

The performance of KGS to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0444 and a 90 day low of 0.0412. This means the 90 day average was 0.0424. The change for KGS to PEN was 6.39.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KGS0,04440 PEN
5 KGS0,22198 PEN
10 KGS0,44397 PEN
20 KGS0,88794 PEN
50 KGS2,21984 PEN
100 KGS4,43968 PEN
250 KGS11,09920 PEN
500 KGS22,19840 PEN
1000 KGS44,39680 PEN
2000 KGS88,79360 PEN
5000 KGS221,98400 PEN
10000 KGS443,96800 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Kyrgystani Som
1 PEN22,52420 KGS
5 PEN112,62100 KGS
10 PEN225,24200 KGS
20 PEN450,48400 KGS
50 PEN1.126,21000 KGS
100 PEN2.252,42000 KGS
250 PEN5.631,05000 KGS
500 PEN11.262,10000 KGS
1000 PEN22.524,20000 KGS
2000 PEN45.048,40000 KGS
5000 PEN112.621,00000 KGS
10000 PEN225.242,00000 KGS