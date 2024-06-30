Kyrgystani som to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som to Malagasy ariaries is currently 51,725 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a -0.054% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 51,854 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 51,467 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.463% increase in value.