Kyrgystani som to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som to Lebanese pounds is currently 1.035,280 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.461% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 1.037,680 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 1.030,530 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.437% increase in value.