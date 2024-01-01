10 Kyrgystani soms to Indian rupees

Convert KGS to INR

10 kgs
9.64 inr

Лв1.000 KGS = ₹0.9643 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.96450.9645
Low0.94720.9333
Average0.95710.9453
Change1.38%3.30%
1 KGS to INR stats

The performance of KGS to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9645 and a 30 day low of 0.9472. This means the 30 day average was 0.9571. The change for KGS to INR was 1.38.

The performance of KGS to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9645 and a 90 day low of 0.9333. This means the 90 day average was 0.9453. The change for KGS to INR was 3.30.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599



Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Indian Rupee
1 KGS0,96427 INR
5 KGS4,82137 INR
10 KGS9,64274 INR
20 KGS19,28548 INR
50 KGS48,21370 INR
100 KGS96,42740 INR
250 KGS241,06850 INR
500 KGS482,13700 INR
1000 KGS964,27400 INR
2000 KGS1.928,54800 INR
5000 KGS4.821,37000 INR
10000 KGS9.642,74000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kyrgystani Som
1 INR1,03705 KGS
5 INR5,18525 KGS
10 INR10,37050 KGS
20 INR20,74100 KGS
50 INR51,85250 KGS
100 INR103,70500 KGS
250 INR259,26250 KGS
300 INR311,11500 KGS
500 INR518,52500 KGS
600 INR622,23000 KGS
1000 INR1.037,05000 KGS
2000 INR2.074,10000 KGS
5000 INR5.185,25000 KGS
10000 INR10.370,50000 KGS
25000 INR25.926,25000 KGS
50000 INR51.852,50000 KGS
100000 INR103.705,00000 KGS
1000000 INR1.037.050,00000 KGS
1000000000 INR1.037.050.000,00000 KGS