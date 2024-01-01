20 Kyrgystani soms to Indian rupees
Convert KGS to INR at the real exchange rate
|1 KGS to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.9645
|0.9645
|Low
|0.9472
|0.9333
|Average
|0.9571
|0.9453
|Change
|1.38%
|3.30%
1 KGS to INR stats
The performance of KGS to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9645 and a 30 day low of 0.9472. This means the 30 day average was 0.9571. The change for KGS to INR was 1.38.
The performance of KGS to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9645 and a 90 day low of 0.9333. This means the 90 day average was 0.9453. The change for KGS to INR was 3.30.
How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kyrgystani Som
|1 INR
|1,03705 KGS
|5 INR
|5,18525 KGS
|10 INR
|10,37050 KGS
|20 INR
|20,74100 KGS
|50 INR
|51,85250 KGS
|100 INR
|103,70500 KGS
|250 INR
|259,26250 KGS
|300 INR
|311,11500 KGS
|500 INR
|518,52500 KGS
|600 INR
|622,23000 KGS
|1000 INR
|1.037,05000 KGS
|2000 INR
|2.074,10000 KGS
|5000 INR
|5.185,25000 KGS
|10000 INR
|10.370,50000 KGS
|25000 INR
|25.926,25000 KGS
|50000 INR
|51.852,50000 KGS
|100000 INR
|103.705,00000 KGS
|1000000 INR
|1.037.050,00000 KGS
|1000000000 INR
|1.037.050.000,00000 KGS