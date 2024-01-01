Convert KGS to IDR at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Kyrgystani soms to Indonesian rupiahs

10,000 kgs
18,94,160 idr

Лв1.000 KGS = Rp189.4 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KGS to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High189.4160189.4160
Low184.6470177.6980
Average187.2255182.9137
Change2.26%6.56%
View full history

1 KGS to IDR stats

The performance of KGS to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 189.4160 and a 30 day low of 184.6470. This means the 30 day average was 187.2255. The change for KGS to IDR was 2.26.

The performance of KGS to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 189.4160 and a 90 day low of 177.6980. This means the 90 day average was 182.9137. The change for KGS to IDR was 6.56.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KGS189,41600 IDR
5 KGS947,08000 IDR
10 KGS1.894,16000 IDR
20 KGS3.788,32000 IDR
50 KGS9.470,80000 IDR
100 KGS18.941,60000 IDR
250 KGS47.354,00000 IDR
500 KGS94.708,00000 IDR
1000 KGS189.416,00000 IDR
2000 KGS378.832,00000 IDR
5000 KGS947.080,00000 IDR
10000 KGS1.894.160,00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Kyrgystani Som
1 IDR0,00528 KGS
5 IDR0,02640 KGS
10 IDR0,05279 KGS
20 IDR0,10559 KGS
50 IDR0,26397 KGS
100 IDR0,52794 KGS
250 IDR1,31985 KGS
500 IDR2,63970 KGS
1000 IDR5,27939 KGS
2000 IDR10,55878 KGS
5000 IDR26,39695 KGS
10000 IDR52,79390 KGS