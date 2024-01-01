Convert KGS to IDR at the real exchange rate
500 Kyrgystani soms to Indonesian rupiahs
Loading
|1 KGS to IDR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|189.4160
|189.4160
|Low
|184.6470
|177.6980
|Average
|187.2255
|182.9137
|Change
|2.26%
|6.56%
|View full history
1 KGS to IDR stats
The performance of KGS to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 189.4160 and a 30 day low of 184.6470. This means the 30 day average was 187.2255. The change for KGS to IDR was 2.26.
The performance of KGS to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 189.4160 and a 90 day low of 177.6980. This means the 90 day average was 182.9137. The change for KGS to IDR was 6.56.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Indonesian rupiahs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Indonesian Rupiah
|1 KGS
|189,41600 IDR
|5 KGS
|947,08000 IDR
|10 KGS
|1.894,16000 IDR
|20 KGS
|3.788,32000 IDR
|50 KGS
|9.470,80000 IDR
|100 KGS
|18.941,60000 IDR
|250 KGS
|47.354,00000 IDR
|500 KGS
|94.708,00000 IDR
|1000 KGS
|189.416,00000 IDR
|2000 KGS
|378.832,00000 IDR
|5000 KGS
|947.080,00000 IDR
|10000 KGS
|1.894.160,00000 IDR