Convert KGS to GEL at the real exchange rate

20 Kyrgystani soms to Georgian laris

20 kgs
0.65 gel

Лв1.000 KGS = ₾0.03245 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KGS to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03300.0330
Low0.03180.0299
Average0.03240.0311
Change1.92%8.19%
View full history

1 KGS to GEL stats

The performance of KGS to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0330 and a 30 day low of 0.0318. This means the 30 day average was 0.0324. The change for KGS to GEL was 1.92.

The performance of KGS to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0330 and a 90 day low of 0.0299. This means the 90 day average was 0.0311. The change for KGS to GEL was 8.19.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Georgian Lari
1 KGS0,03245 GEL
5 KGS0,16223 GEL
10 KGS0,32447 GEL
20 KGS0,64893 GEL
50 KGS1,62233 GEL
100 KGS3,24465 GEL
250 KGS8,11163 GEL
500 KGS16,22325 GEL
1000 KGS32,44650 GEL
2000 KGS64,89300 GEL
5000 KGS162,23250 GEL
10000 KGS324,46500 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kyrgystani Som
1 GEL30,82000 KGS
5 GEL154,10000 KGS
10 GEL308,20000 KGS
20 GEL616,40000 KGS
50 GEL1.541,00000 KGS
100 GEL3.082,00000 KGS
250 GEL7.705,00000 KGS
500 GEL15.410,00000 KGS
1000 GEL30.820,00000 KGS
2000 GEL61.640,00000 KGS
5000 GEL154.100,00000 KGS
10000 GEL308.200,00000 KGS