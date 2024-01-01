250 Kyrgystani soms to British pounds sterling

Convert KGS to GBP

250 kgs
2.29 gbp

Лв1.000 KGS = £0.009148 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00910.0091
Low0.00890.0088
Average0.00900.0090
Change2.27%2.58%
1 KGS to GBP stats

The performance of KGS to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0091 and a 30 day low of 0.0089. This means the 30 day average was 0.0090. The change for KGS to GBP was 2.27.

The performance of KGS to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0091 and a 90 day low of 0.0088. This means the 90 day average was 0.0090. The change for KGS to GBP was 2.58.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / British Pound Sterling
1 KGS0,00915 GBP
5 KGS0,04574 GBP
10 KGS0,09148 GBP
20 KGS0,18296 GBP
50 KGS0,45739 GBP
100 KGS0,91478 GBP
250 KGS2,28695 GBP
500 KGS4,57389 GBP
1000 KGS9,14779 GBP
2000 KGS18,29558 GBP
5000 KGS45,73895 GBP
10000 KGS91,47790 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Kyrgystani Som
1 GBP109,31600 KGS
5 GBP546,58000 KGS
10 GBP1.093,16000 KGS
20 GBP2.186,32000 KGS
50 GBP5.465,80000 KGS
100 GBP10.931,60000 KGS
250 GBP27.329,00000 KGS
500 GBP54.658,00000 KGS
1000 GBP109.316,00000 KGS
2000 GBP218.632,00000 KGS
5000 GBP546.580,00000 KGS
10000 GBP1.093.160,00000 KGS