Convert KGS to EUR at the real exchange rate

100 Kyrgystani soms to Euros

100 kgs
1.08 eur

Лв1.000 KGS = €0.01080 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01080.0108
Low0.01050.0103
Average0.01070.0105
Change2.77%3.63%
1 KGS to EUR stats

The performance of KGS to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0108 and a 30 day low of 0.0105. This means the 30 day average was 0.0107. The change for KGS to EUR was 2.77.

The performance of KGS to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0108 and a 90 day low of 0.0103. This means the 90 day average was 0.0105. The change for KGS to EUR was 3.63.

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Euro
1 KGS0,01080 EUR
5 KGS0,05399 EUR
10 KGS0,10797 EUR
20 KGS0,21594 EUR
50 KGS0,53985 EUR
100 KGS1,07970 EUR
250 KGS2,69925 EUR
500 KGS5,39850 EUR
1000 KGS10,79700 EUR
2000 KGS21,59400 EUR
5000 KGS53,98500 EUR
10000 KGS107,97000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Kyrgystani Som
1 EUR92,61820 KGS
5 EUR463,09100 KGS
10 EUR926,18200 KGS
20 EUR1.852,36400 KGS
50 EUR4.630,91000 KGS
100 EUR9.261,82000 KGS
250 EUR23.154,55000 KGS
500 EUR46.309,10000 KGS
1000 EUR92.618,20000 KGS
2000 EUR185.236,40000 KGS
5000 EUR463.091,00000 KGS
10000 EUR926.182,00000 KGS