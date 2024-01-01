Convert KGS to DJF at the real exchange rate

Kyrgystani soms to Djiboutian francs today

1,000 kgs
2,056 djf

Лв1.000 KGS = Fdj2.056 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:05
1 KGS to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.05592.0559
Low2.02381.9872
Average2.03732.0140
Change1.46%3.46%
1 KGS to DJF stats

The performance of KGS to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0559 and a 30 day low of 2.0238. This means the 30 day average was 2.0373. The change for KGS to DJF was 1.46.

The performance of KGS to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0559 and a 90 day low of 1.9872. This means the 90 day average was 2.0140. The change for KGS to DJF was 3.46.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

