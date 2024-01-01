100 Kyrgystani soms to Costa Rican colóns

Convert KGS to CRC at the real exchange rate

100 kgs
609.03 crc

Лв1.000 KGS = ₡6.090 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KGS to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.09036.0903
Low5.95575.6069
Average6.02605.8248
Change1.38%8.62%
View full history

1 KGS to CRC stats

The performance of KGS to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0903 and a 30 day low of 5.9557. This means the 30 day average was 6.0260. The change for KGS to CRC was 1.38.

The performance of KGS to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0903 and a 90 day low of 5.6069. This means the 90 day average was 5.8248. The change for KGS to CRC was 8.62.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Costa Rican Colón
1 KGS6,09034 CRC
5 KGS30,45170 CRC
10 KGS60,90340 CRC
20 KGS121,80680 CRC
50 KGS304,51700 CRC
100 KGS609,03400 CRC
250 KGS1.522,58500 CRC
500 KGS3.045,17000 CRC
1000 KGS6.090,34000 CRC
2000 KGS12.180,68000 CRC
5000 KGS30.451,70000 CRC
10000 KGS60.903,40000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kyrgystani Som
1 CRC0,16419 KGS
5 CRC0,82097 KGS
10 CRC1,64194 KGS
20 CRC3,28388 KGS
50 CRC8,20970 KGS
100 CRC16,41940 KGS
250 CRC41,04850 KGS
500 CRC82,09700 KGS
1000 CRC164,19400 KGS
2000 CRC328,38800 KGS
5000 CRC820,97000 KGS
10000 CRC1.641,94000 KGS