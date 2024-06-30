Kyrgystani som to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som to Costa Rican colóns is currently 6,090 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.852% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 6,090 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 6,004 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.461% decrease in value.