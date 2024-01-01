Convert KGS to CNY at the real exchange rate

50 Kyrgystani soms to Chinese yuan rmb

50 kgs
4.20 cny

Лв1.000 KGS = ¥0.08406 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
1 KGS to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08410.0841
Low0.08250.0809
Average0.08320.0821
Change1.84%3.93%
1 KGS to CNY stats

The performance of KGS to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0841 and a 30 day low of 0.0825. This means the 30 day average was 0.0832. The change for KGS to CNY was 1.84.

The performance of KGS to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0841 and a 90 day low of 0.0809. This means the 90 day average was 0.0821. The change for KGS to CNY was 3.93.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KGS0,08406 CNY
5 KGS0,42032 CNY
10 KGS0,84063 CNY
20 KGS1,68126 CNY
50 KGS4,20315 CNY
100 KGS8,40630 CNY
250 KGS21,01575 CNY
500 KGS42,03150 CNY
1000 KGS84,06300 CNY
2000 KGS168,12600 CNY
5000 KGS420,31500 CNY
10000 KGS840,63000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kyrgystani Som
1 CNY11,89580 KGS
5 CNY59,47900 KGS
10 CNY118,95800 KGS
20 CNY237,91600 KGS
50 CNY594,79000 KGS
100 CNY1.189,58000 KGS
250 CNY2.973,95000 KGS
500 CNY5.947,90000 KGS
1000 CNY11.895,80000 KGS
2000 CNY23.791,60000 KGS
5000 CNY59.479,00000 KGS
10000 CNY118.958,00000 KGS