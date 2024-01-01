2,000 Kyrgystani soms to Bulgarian levs

Convert KGS to BGN at the real exchange rate

2,000 kgs
42.23 bgn

Лв1.000 KGS = лв0.02112 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02110.0211
Low0.02050.0202
Average0.02080.0206
Change2.75%3.62%
1 KGS to BGN stats

The performance of KGS to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0211 and a 30 day low of 0.0205. This means the 30 day average was 0.0208. The change for KGS to BGN was 2.75.

The performance of KGS to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0211 and a 90 day low of 0.0202. This means the 90 day average was 0.0206. The change for KGS to BGN was 3.62.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bulgarian Lev
1 KGS0,02112 BGN
5 KGS0,10558 BGN
10 KGS0,21117 BGN
20 KGS0,42234 BGN
50 KGS1,05584 BGN
100 KGS2,11168 BGN
250 KGS5,27920 BGN
500 KGS10,55840 BGN
1000 KGS21,11680 BGN
2000 KGS42,23360 BGN
5000 KGS105,58400 BGN
10000 KGS211,16800 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kyrgystani Som
1 BGN47,35560 KGS
5 BGN236,77800 KGS
10 BGN473,55600 KGS
20 BGN947,11200 KGS
50 BGN2.367,78000 KGS
100 BGN4.735,56000 KGS
250 BGN11.838,90000 KGS
500 BGN23.677,80000 KGS
1000 BGN47.355,60000 KGS
2000 BGN94.711,20000 KGS
5000 BGN236.778,00000 KGS
10000 BGN473.556,00000 KGS